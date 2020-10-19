Salvation Army Announces Bellringing Registration Now Open

The Salvation Army has announced that bellringing registration is now open at RegistertoRing.org for those interested in ringing the bell this year to help Rescue Christmas. Major Charles Pinkston said in a press release this morning that the Salvation Army is expecting a greater need for donations this year due to the challenges and hardships brought on by COVID-19.

Face masks will be required for all bellringers this year at kettle sites. For those wanting to help but not able to ring a bell this year, the Registertoring.org website also offers an online kettle option where an online red kettle can be set up by an individual, group, or business so that you can ask group members, family, and friends to make a donation. For more information please contact the Jacksonville Salvation Army at (217) 245-7124.