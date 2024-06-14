Salvation Army Appears to Have Found A New Home

The Jacksonville Salvation Army appears to be heading to a new address at last. The search for a new location has taken on many twists and turns over the last 20 years ago.

After purchasing the Gamble Campus Center on the former MacMurray College campus a year ago, Major Chris Clarke says that the building had caused high costs on renovations among other challenges to cause them to choose a new location at 1120 Wall Street: “We were having issues with the MacMurray building even though we did extensive due diligence, and we had inspectors, engineers and appraisers come and answer actual renovation estimates were determined. With the current economic strains that we are seeing, especially with donors being able to give less, it was decided that we should look for an alternative and see if there was any other properties in the community that would better fit our needs. We found [the Wall Street] location to be very energy efficient for us, which will be good for the long term viability of the Salvation Army in the community. We always want to have a very high donation to direct service ratio, and the Salvation Army has a precedence that we want to have at least 90% of what donations come in go directly into providing direct services to our clients. This building will allow us to do that.”

The new location will also have minimal renovation needs, and Clarke says the central location within Jacksonville will provide a better opportunity for clients to seek services. Clarke says it also provides ample space for expansion when it is necessary.

Clarke confirmed that the zoning for the location is similar to the zoning that they have their present address at 331 West Douglas Avenue, an address they’ve held in the city for more than 8 decades: “Immediately we are going to start transitioning over to the [Wall Street location]. We will be bringing over different aspects, starting with our Client’s Choice Food Pantry. We have some new shelving that is more like the actual shelving you see at the grocery store – gondola shelving. We will be setting that up while we are still operating at our current facility. Over the next month or so, we’ll be moving some new things and setting up there. Then, we will officially open at the new location on July 8th.”

Clarke says the move will also bring about a name change. The Salvation Army Center of Hope is what the Wall Street location will be called.

The current property at 331 W Douglas Avenue along with the vacant lot across the street will be sold likely at an auction, as will the building at the former Gamble Complex building. Clarke says a couple of groups have already expressed interest in the former MacMurray property.

Individuals and groups interested in volunteering to help with the move or helping at the Salvation Army in general can call 217-245-7124 for more information.