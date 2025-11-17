Salvation Army Buckets at all the ususal Locations starting today

By Gary Scott on November 17, 2025 at 6:53am

The Jacksonville Salvation Army opens its annual bell ringing campaign to all its locations in Jacksonville today.

The annual campaign raises money for the local chapter to use for programs throughout the year.

Salvation Army Captain Justian Corliss says bell ringers are needed at the usual locations.

They include HyVee, Walmart, and the other usual locations. All locations have a QR code to access a way to make a donation, and the Walmart location will have a card reader.

Corliss says the bell ringing is only a part of the campaign.

He says the local Citadel hopes to raise $80-thousand through the bell ringing campaign, and $325-thousand overall, including mailers.

He says the Red Kettle campaign runs through Christmas Eve. The rest of the campaign runs through January.

Corliss needs bell ringers now. People interested in helping with the bell ringing are urged to call the Salvation Army to schedule a time. Call 245-7124.