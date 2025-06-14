Salvation Army Building bought and Re-purposed

The former Jacksonville Salvation Army has a new owner who wants to bring creativity into the space on West Douglas.

The Salvation Army moved out to retail space just off West Morton on Wall Street, leaving the former Citadel vacant.

That building has been bought by Dr. Michael Woods, who wants to use the building for an innovation hub and event venue.

Dr Woods says the new building will the Mark Building, which stands for Maker innovation, Agricultural-centered living, Resilience and Knowledge sharing.

He says the building will give those with an interest in making their own items or products space to be creative.

Woods says there will be a little bit of agriculture thrown in too.

He says the location of the agrihood so close to downtown Jacksonville will be fueled by the creativity downtown that has kept the area alive and vibrant.

Woods hopes to have the facility up and going in the fall, and wants to eventually include a cottage like housing with an agrihood basis. He says gardens are already in, and more are coming.

Michael Woods is a Morgan County commissioner and available for questions about the building at the courthouse.