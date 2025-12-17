Salvation Army hands out food boxes

By Gary Scott on December 17, 2025 at 10:17am

The Jacksonville Salvation Army plans to give away food boxes Friday in a drive thru with no questions asked.

It will start at 4 PM at the Citadel on Wall Street.

Drivers are asked to enter from the east via Veterans Drive, and leave westbound on Wall Street.

Captain Justian Corliss says there will be 190 food boxes handed out.

Corliss says this is open to all, and no verification is required.

He says the process should less than an hour.

Corliss says this is limited to one box per vehicle, and there are no rain checks. Once the boxes are gone, the project is done.