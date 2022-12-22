Salvation Army Hopes Winter Storm Won’t Hamper Final Push in Red Kettle Campaign

The winter storm that’s barreling through the area the next couple of days could put a freeze on charitable giving throughout the next year.

The Jacksonville Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is coming down to the finish line soon and officials say the cold weather means the needs of those served by The Salvation Army will be even greater this winter.

Captain Chris Clarke says with only days left before Christmas, the local campaign is still one-third away from its goal for this year’s campaign.

Clarke says the winter storm is expected to hamper red kettle donations in the run-up to the end of the campaign at Christmas, so the Salvation Army is having to call for even more public support.

“These last few days before Christmas our kettles usually do better than usual. It’s our final push and we are certain that our bell ringers will be able to brave the storm and get out there, and people will still put money in the kettles and we will be able to work towards making our goal this year.

We’re right at about $100,000 raised of our $150,000 goal. So we are getting there but we do still have a ways to go.”

Clarke says those who have already finished their shopping and don’t intend to set foot out of the house the next few days can still help support the Red Kettle campaign from the comfort of their own home.

“People can mail a check to the Salvation Army. We’re located at 331 West Douglas Avenue in Jacksonville. They can also go to our website or our Facebook page and there are ways to donate by credit card on both of those.”

Clarke says there is still a need for bell ringers who are able to brave the cold the next few days. But, if you do make it out and there isn’t a bell ringer, you can still put a donation in the kettle without worry.

“All of our kettles are out all the time, twenty-four seven in fact. They are locked down to the stands and are secure. The stores watch them for us, so people can certainly donate even if there even if there’s not a bell ringer there.

Even though there are only a few days left we still have a few spots available for people who want to bell ring. Even on Christmas eve, one of our locations that does very well at County Market is open for ringers.”

Anyone who can help by being a bell ringer can sign up by going to registertoring.com, or by calling the citadel at 217-245-7124.

Clarke says the Jacksonville Salvation Army is very thankful for everyone who has donated their time and funds to this year’s campaign.