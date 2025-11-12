Salvation Army in Need of Volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign

Salvation Army Captain Justin Corliss was in Peoria on Wednesday conducting a monthly food pick up at the Peoria food bank. The Jacksonville Salvation Army is a member of both the Peoria and Springfield food banks. Cpt. Corliss says families losing SNAP benefits has made what’s usually an already busy holiday season even busier. “Our food pantry is open five days a week. We are experiencing some constraints in regards to our increase in numbers,” Corliss said. “We are seeing a lot more new families that have never come in seeking help for the first time.” Corliss added that they have seen a 150% increase in families needing help.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers this holiday season to help out during their Red Kettle Campaign. “We did a soft start at HyVee and Farm & Home last week. We are fully kicking off at all locations on November 17th,” Corliss said. “As we have had an increase in the number of people needing assistance, that has increased the need for volunteers.”

Those wishing to volunteer for the red kettle campaign or make a donation can call 217-245-7124 or visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/jacksonville/