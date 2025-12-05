Salvation Army Opened its Doors in the Cold this week

The Jacksonville Salvation Army was able to open space this week to given the homeless a place to go in the cold weather.

Temperatures yesterday and overnight dipped to single digits.

Jacksonville Salvation Army Captain Justian Corliss says the Citadel provided space this week to keep people warm and out of the weather.

He says volunteers and staff have been able to man the warming center.

Captain Corliss says the final goal is to find a more permanent solution that is not just for a single cold snap.

He says a more permanent solution needs to be found in the city.

The Salvation Army is working with Alan Bradish, New Directions and other individual agencies in the search for a larger and more centrally located warming center. Bradish is promoting a rejuvenation center where people could come, rest safely, re-focus and catch a second or third breath.

The group has been meeting with the special studies committee of the Jacksonville city council, led by aldermen Joe Lockman and Erin Williams.

Meanwhile, Captain Corliss says bell ringers are still needed for the Red Kettle campaign. He has been impressed with the response from Jacksonville so far. You can pick a time and place to ring at registertoring.com.