Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree Program in Desperate Need With 3 Weeks To Go

The Jacksonville Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is lagging way behind heading into the final 3 weeks before Christmas.

According to a report by Major Chris Clarke yesterday, the campaign has only raised 26% of its goal of $185,000. There remains an urgent need for bell ringers at the kettles throughout Jacksonville. Many of the shifts and locations remain unmanned during peak hours. Many of the kettles are located indoors. Visit registertoring.org or call the Jacksonville office at 217-245-7124 to select a time.

According to Clarke, the Angel Tree program is also lagging way behind. As of Friday, there are still 180 children who have yet to be adopted to get gifts this holiday season. Again, call the office if you, your church, or organization would like to adopt a child from the Angel Tree.

A special Christmas Meal food distribution is being planned for December 12-14th from 10AM-3PM at the Salvation Army, located at 330 West Douglas Avenue. A special community Christmas Meal is also scheduled for December 15th from Noon to 1PM. If you would like to volunteer for serving at the meal, contact the office.