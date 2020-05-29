Salvation Army Store To Reopen Tuesday

The Jacksonville Salvation Army Family Store in Jacksonville announced it will reopen on Tuesday. Major Charles Pinkston made the announcement via email this afternoon. The store will have reduced hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 6pm.

Pinkston says they will not have pickup service until further notice but drop offs in good, clean, and usable condition will be accepted. Pinkston says the store is fully stocked and ready to serve the Jacksonville community. For more information, call the store during the new hours at 243-3532.