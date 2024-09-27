Salvation Army Women’s Auxilliary’s H.O.P.S. Sale Underway at Morgan Co. Fairgrounds

Holiday shoppers looking for a deal may be able to find a diamond in the rough at the Morgan County Fairgrounds today and tomorrow.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxilliary’s Holidays On Parade Sale starts at 8 o’clock this morning and will run until 4 this afternoon. If you miss out, there will be a second chance tomorrow from 8AM to Noon. The sale is being held at the 4-H Building.

Salvation Army Major April Clarke says that proceeds raised from the sale will fund the new Back to School shopping program for needy students in the area as well as the annual baby shower for area needy young mothers. Clarke says that this past year, the Women’s Auxilliary also used remaining funds to help the Salvation Army’s Client’s Choice Food Pantry stay stocked by helping with the purchase of food.

Clarke says that many useful and sometimes antique or hard to find holiday items have been donated for people to purchase.