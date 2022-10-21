Salvi Files FOIA Request in Schuyler County Over Incorrect Ballots

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathi Salvi is requesting information into the workers involved in the printing of erroneous ballots in Schuyler County.

WCIA reports that Salvi filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday for he names, addresses and contact information of employees of the Schuyler County Clerk’s Office involved in printing ballots that incorrectly listed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican U.S. Senate candidate on about 350 ballots that were either sent out or cast in early voting.

Salvi’s FOIA request also is asking for all communications, and documents and materials related to general election ballots made and sent to voters that listed Hubbard as the nominee.

In a press conference in Rushville, Salvi did not indicate what she intends to do with the information once she receives the processed FOIA request.