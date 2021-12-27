Samples To Be Appointed To Village President in South Jacksonville

A man who lost the Village Presidency in South Jacksonville by 8 votes back in April is set to be appointed the next Village President.

Dick Samples lost to Tyson Manker in the April 6th consolidated election 289-281. After Manker resigned the post in August, Michael Broaddus was appointed from the board of trustees later that month to assume the job.

Broaddus announced his resignation from the position on December 6th after Broaddus said he had conflicts with Village Attorney Rob Cross.

The Village Board then held a special session three days later and went into executive session to discuss filling the position of Village President.

Under Illinois Municipal Code, boards are allowed to appoint a citizen at large to fill a vacancy in the executive office if none on the board can come to a consensus on appointment from within the board. Under a provision in the Open Meetings Act, boards are allowed to discuss the nomination process for an elected position in executive session.

In action items tomorrow night beginning at 6PM, the board will motion to appoint Samples as Village President, swear him in, and then set an ordinance regarding filing deadlines for the 2021-2022 election cycle.

Samples’ history in the village’s government dates back to 1999.

The meeting will be held at Village Hall on Dewey Drive.