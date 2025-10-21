Sanchez Arrested for Shots Fired

By Gary Scott on October 21, 2025 at 6:49am

A Cass County man was arrested Friday night in Beardstown by city police there after officers responded to a call of shots fired.

The suspect, identified by Schuyler County authorities as 44-year-old Elias Sanchez of Beardstown, is being held at the Schuyler County Jail.

Media reports indicate Cass County sheriff Devron Orhn responded to the shots fired along with Beardstown police at a home in the 200 block of Adams Street in Beardstown.

Upon arrival of the officers, more shots were heard, and a man entered the home but refused to lead.

Two other residents of the home fled the home, leaving the suspect, Sanchez inside the home.

Cass County deputies and Beardstown police set up a perimeter around the residence, and were seeking a search warrant.

The incident began about 8 PM, and ended after several hours. Sanchez exited the home shortly after midnight, and was arrested for disorderly conduct and reckless discharge of a gun.