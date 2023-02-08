Sanctuary Asking for Votes to Name Nebraska/Illinois Cougar

An Indiana center is giving the public the chance to name a multi-state traveler who made headlines late last year.

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center located in Center Point, Indiana is holding an online contest to name the Nebraska/Illinois mountain lion who crossed through the area last fall.

The animal which was fitted with a GPS collar made its way from Nebraska to Springfield where it was later tranquilized after it decided to have an extended stay in a residential area on the west side of the capital city.

He was then transported to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center which is a 260-acre feline sanctuary that provides homes and veterinary care for large and exotic cats.

According to a report by WICS, rescue center officials say the cougar has been doing well since he arrived at the sanctuary, however, he needs a name so they are turning to the public for help.

Now through March 8th, you can vote for your favorite name for the cougar from a list on the Exotic Feline Rescue Center’s website. Each vote requires a $5.00 donation which will help pay for his continued care.

The names were chosen from letters, emails, and calls the center received from supporters of the Nebraska/Illinois cougar.

To find out more information about how the cougar is doing and to vote for your favorite name log on to shop.efrc.org and click on Catalog.