Sang Co Board Meets at BOS for Data Center Discussion

By Gary Scott on April 3, 2026 at 12:49pm

The Sangamon County board has scheduled its regular month board meeting next week in a bigger venue, to handle large crowds concerned about data centers.

The focus now is a site west of Springfield in Sangamon County close to the Morgan County Line and Waverly

The proposed CyrusOne data center conditional use permit was tabled at the March meeting. A majority of the board members must vote to bring the matter off the table.

The concern from neighboring residents is about the drain on power and water from nearby properties.

Members of the public wishing to speak during the public comment period must sign up in advance…by going to sangamonIL.gov/PublicComment.

The meeting next Tuesday will be held at 6 PM at the Bank of Springfield Center.

The Morgan County board is expected to approve a new siting regulation next month designed to create a review period up to 12 months before a site is cleared. There have been no data centers proposed yet at a public meeting in Morgan County.