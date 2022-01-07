Sangamon Authorities Look For Endangered Missing Woman

Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are looking for an endangered woman missing for approximately three weeks.

38 year old Angela C. Landholt of Springfield has been missing since December 20th at approximately 7:30AM according to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen in the 2900 block of South Lowell in Springfield. She was last seen wearing a purple unicorn pajama shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Landholt suffers from a mental illness and left the South Lowell residence without her medication placing her in danger.

Landholt stands 5’4” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has a tattoo of a phoenix in the middle of her back and unknown initials on her right ankle. She has single piercings in each ear and a stud under her bottom lip. She has dark blue dyed hair and blue eyes. She typically travels with her brindle & white pit bull mix dog.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department at 217-753-6840 or Sangamon County Dispatch at 217-753-6666.