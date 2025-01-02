Sangamon Authorities Search For Springfield Man Missing Since May

Sangamon County authorities are searching for a Springfield man who has been missing for more than 7 months.

36-year old Jeremy Register was last seen on May 26th at the Meadow Spring Drive apartments near Lake Victoria Drive in Springfield. He was last seen leaving the apartments with his girlfriend in his truck – a maroon 2007 GMC Sierra.

According to Register’s family, he and his girlfriend were in an argument prior to his disappearance. She is said to have returned to the apartments approximately 40 minutes later without him in his truck and with his possessions.

The Springfield Police Department was notified by his family in October that they had not seen or heard from him since May. His sudden disappearance has raised concerns, as it’s out of character for him to go without contact.

Register is a white male that stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was known to wear a beard.

If you have any information about Jeremy’s disappearance, where he might be, or the last time he was seen call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on cashfortips.us, or use the P3 app. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. The family is also providing a cash reward for his whereabouts.