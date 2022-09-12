Sangamon Authorities Searching For Suspects in Double Homicide in Springfield

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are in search of a vehicle in possible connection to a double homicide that occurred on Springfield’s southwest end yesterday morning.

Investigators are looking for a stolen 2008 black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates Z-185-113. The suspects in the vehicle are considered armed and dangerous.

The bodies of a male and female in their 60s were discovered by a family member at approximately 8AM yesterday in the 500 block of Southwind Drive. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police have described the deaths as a homicide.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says an autopsy on the two individuals will be performed today. Identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information should call the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Division at 217-753-6840 or 217-753-6666. You may also call the Sangamon County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427 or submit anonymous tips online at cashfortips.us or using the P3 app.