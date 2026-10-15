Sangamon authorities seeking Burglary Suspect

By Benjamin Cox on October 15, 2026 at 10:35am

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second suspect in a burglary at Mama Lee’s Sandbar on Mechanicsburg Road, east of Springfield.

Forty-six-year-old Troy W. Rathbone of Riverton is wanted in connection with the July ninth burglary, when two gaming machines were damaged, resulting in more than 40-thousand dollars in damage.

Phillip J. Smith of rural Rochester was arrested in August in connection with the case. He is due in Sangamon County Court on charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and felony theft on October 19th.

Rathbone also has a separate warrant for alleged non-consensual dissemination of private images and harassment using an electronic device.

Anyone with information on Rathbone’s whereabouts can contact Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427 or visit cashfortips dot U-S or the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6666.