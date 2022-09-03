Sangamon Co. Associate Judge Nominated For Central District of Illinois Federal Court

A Springfield judge has been named as a nominee to fill an upcoming vacancy in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

President Joe Biden announced that 7th Judicial Circuit in Sangamon County Associate Judge Colleen Lawless has been named a nominee for the position. Lawless will fill a vacancy by current federal Judge Sue E. Myerscough who intends to take on senior status in the court. Myerscough announced her intentions on May 12th.

Lawless has served as an Associate Judge since 2019. Prior to her work on the bench, she was a shareholder at Londrigan, Potter & Randle P.C. in Springfield from 2009-2019.

Lawless’ appointment now heads to the U.S. Senate for approval.