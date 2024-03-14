Sangamon Co. Authorities Continue Investigation into Human Remains Discovery on I-55

Investigators from the Illinois State Police, the Springfield Police Department, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office spent a large part of Wednesday afternoon investigating the discovery of human remains along Interstate 55.

Around noon on Wednesday, a Springfield Leaks report indicated that an Illinois Department of Transportation employee was picking up litter along I-55 along the southbound exit from Stevenson Drive when they discovered a person in a bag. Illinois State Police immediately closed the ramp and began an investigation. The ramp reopened just after 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon later confirmed that a deceased female was found at that location. The death is being considered suspicious in nature, and an autopsy has been scheduled for today. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

If you have further information about this incident, you may contact the Springfield Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation at 217-788-8360, the Sangamon/Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6666, or the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation at 217-782-1320 or at ISP.CrimeTips.gov.