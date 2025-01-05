Sangamon Co. Authorities Searching For Suspect in Saturday Night Shooting Off of Clear Lake Ave.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies and Springfield Police are searching for suspects involved in a shootout that took place north of East Clear Lake Avenue that left one man dead and one woman injured.

According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:44PM Saturday the sheriff’s office responded to numerous shots being fired in the 2800 block of East Carpenter Street. Upon arrival, deputies received reports of numerous shots being fired at a vehicle according to eye witnesses, and that vehicle then transported two individuals to St. John’s Hospital.

Deputies learned a 23-year-old female suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and a

31-year-old male sustained multiple serious gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were

unsuccessful, and the male passed away from his injuries at 8:33PM at the hospital shortly after arrival. Springfield Leaks reports that according to the 23-year-old woman who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, Smith shielded her during the attack, resulting in her being shot only twice.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the identity of the male decedent as 31-year old Lajarvious Smith of Springfield. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department Investigations Division processed the are of the shooting and interviewed witnesses. According to a press release, detectives determined over 50 shots were fired in the incident. Detectives indicate that the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting was a dark, four-door sedan. The vehicle was last seen fleeing east on Carpenter Street. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department at 217-753-6840 or leave an anonymous tip with the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427 or use the P3 mobile app.