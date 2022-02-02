Sangamon Co Coroner: Davidson Died From Hypothermia

Mystery still surrounds the death of a Greene County woman in Springfield this week.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that 39 year old Randa Davidson of Hillview died from hypothermia, according to preliminary autopsy findings from yesterday. Allmon says there was no evidence of injury or trauma. Davidson’s death is still pending a toxicology studies.

Davidson’s body was found near a pond by a Sangamon County detective in the 3100 block of Robbins Road in Springfield’s extreme west end yesterday around 5PM. Davidson had been missing for approximately a week after her car was found abandoned along Farmingdale Road along with her personal belongings and her dog.

Davidson’s death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department.