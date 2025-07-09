Sangamon Co. Man sentenced in Greene Co. for Methamphetamine arrest

A former Sangamon County man now incarcerated in Joliet was sentenced to additional prison time in Greene County Circuit Court for a methamphetamine arrest last year.

Justin L. Livingston, 41, pleaded guilty to Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams in front of Greene County Circuity Judge Zachary Schmidt on Monday. Livingston was arrested by a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy in a traffic stop on August 4, 2024. The case was also investigated by the Roodhouse and White Hall Police Departments.

“I want the people of Greene County to know that we are committed to fighting the ongoing methamphetamine crisis,” said Greene County State’s Attorney Craig Grummel in a press release today. “These drugs fuel crime, destroy lives, and tear families apart. My office will continue to seek meaningful prison sentences for those trafficking or possessing meth in our community.”

Livingston was sentenced to 5 additional years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and ordered to pay fines, fees and court costs.