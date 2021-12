By Benjamin Cox on December 29, 2021 at 2:11pm

The location and time is being changed for the decision meeting to select the person to represent Illinois’ 99th Legislative District.

The public meeting will take place at 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 30, at the Gardner Township Town Hall, located at 1266 North Bradfordton Road in rural Springfield.

The Sangamon County Republican Party are looking to select the replacement of Mike Murphy at the meeting.

The new location is within the current boundaries of Illinois’ 99th District.