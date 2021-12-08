Sangamon Co. Republicans Looking for Murphy’s Replacement for 99th District Seat

Sangamon County Republicans have begun their search for the next state representative from the 99th House District.

The 99th District covers the western portions of Sangamon County.

Party officials will appoint someone to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former Representative Mike Murphy, who gave up his seat last week to take over as the new President & CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

The appointee will fill out the remainder of Murphy’s term, through January 2023.

Applications must be submitted to the Sangamon County Republican Party Headquarters by 5PM Monday, December 13th. The office is located at 1132 Sangamon Avenue in Springfield. Office hours are 10:30-3:30 Monday through Friday. Applications may also be emailed to sangamonrepublicans@scrcc.comcastbiz.net.

Selection for the replacement will be held on December 30th with the meeting open to the public.