Sangamon Co Sheriff Democrat Candidate Re-enters Race

By Harold Smith on March 24, 2026 at 9:37am

The Democratic candidate for Sangamon County Sheriff is back in the race.

In a social media post Friday, Marc Bell announced that was re-entering the sheriff’s race, after he had announced in February that he was stepping away from the contest, citing a lack of party support.

Bell’s name had remained on the ballot in the March primary and he received more than 12,000 votes.

In his Facebook post, Bell said he saw the primary turnout as, quote, “A signal that the people of Sangamon County are crying out for change.”

The Sangamon County Democratic Party posted Friday that they were excited that Bell had decided to continue his campaign.

Bell will face incumbent Republican Sheriff Paula Crouch in the general election in November.