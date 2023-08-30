Sangamon Co. Sheriff Looking For Individuals In Connection To July Scrap Metal Thefts at State Fairgrounds in Springfield

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two men in connection to copper thefts that took place on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield last month.

Last month, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of burglaries and thefts occurring at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Personnel with the Illinois Department of Agriculture reported “Building 29” (the former Illinois Department of Corrections building) was being broken into, and scrap metal was being removed. Department of Ag employees are said to have taken measures to secure the building, but thefts from the building continued.

Investigations between the Sheriff’s Office and Department of Ag security personnel began and on July 26th at 2:30AM, deputies were alerted to a break-in at Building 29. Deputies searched the area and located 59-year old Martin D. Atwood of Springfield in the area. Atwood was subsequently arrested and taken to jail on charges of Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools.

As the investigation continued, two other individuals were identified as suspects in the burglaries occurring at the Fairgrounds. The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for 35-year old David W. McCormick and 58-year old Todd W. Tonelle, both of Springfield on August 10th. McCormick and Tonelle are both currently wanted on charges of Burglary and Theft, and have so far avoided arrest.

Atwood is currently out on bond on the burglary case, and at the time of the burglary, was out on bond and pending trial for a June arrest for Manufacture/Delivery of Methamphetamine. Atwood has prior arrests for narcotics, burglary, and larceny.

McCormick was also out on bond and pending trial for a May arrest of Possession of Methamphetamine. McCormick’s bond is set at $50,000, and he has prior arrests for robbery, burglary, forgery, assault, larceny, narcotics, and criminal damage to property.

Tonelle has prior arrests for aggravated battery, theft, and narcotics. His bond is set at $50,000.

If anyone has information on the location of David McCormick or Todd Tonelle, please contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department at (217) 753-6666. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties at (217) 788-8427, or cashfortips.us.