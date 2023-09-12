Sangamon Co. Sheriff Warns of Ongoing Phone Scam

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department is advising area residents of a phone scam currently circulating.

Telephone scammers claiming to be a member of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office are telling potential victims that they have missed a court date or didn’t attend a mandatory jury summons. As a result, the scammer tries to leverage money from the victim by coercing them saying they will avoid arrest, jail time, or higher fines.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department says the scammers are using Voice-Over-IP address phone numbers or virtual phone number to initiate the calls. The numbers that have been reported are 217-764-8719 and 217-599-5663.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department says these are not legitimate numbers, and that if anyone receives a call claiming to be a deputy, call back to Sangamon County Dispatch at 217-753-6666. If the person claims to be a detective, hang up and call 217-753-6840 and for the State’s Attorney’s Office, call 217-753-6690.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will never demand money over the phone under any circumstances.