Sangamon Co. Sheriff’s Office Searching For Burglary Spree Suspect

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is needing the public’s help in identifying a female subject connected to a series of burglaries.

According to a release, on Monday, a white female with reddish-blonde hair and a medium slender build was captured on video surveillance footage entering a residence located in Pleasant Plains on Illinois Route 97. The owner of the home later reported that the home had been burglarized.

A female subject fitting the description of the Pleasant Plains burglary was found inside a residnec on Old Route 36 near Riverton this morning. The suspect is said to have made entry into the residence and vehicles on the property.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect depicted in the photos found on this story, contact Sangamon County Sheriff’s Detective Ryan Kuntzi at 217-588-8820 or leave an anonymous tip with the Sangamon/Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, or you can leave a tip on the P3 app.