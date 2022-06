By Benjamin Cox on May 31, 2022 at 5:40pm

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is ruling a Macoupin County toddler’s death in December as a homicide.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that 2-year old Jordan Whitaker of Virden died December 7th from abdominal sepsis at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Allmon says the boy suffered a traumatic rupture of his intestine due to child abuse.

Allmon says he is ruling the death a homicide. Illinois State Police say they are currently investigating the death.