Sangamon Coroner Releases Identity of Murrayville Boy Killed in ATV Accident

The identity of a rural Scott County boy who died as a result of an ATV accident Tuesday night has been released.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon told the State Journal Register yesterday that a preliminary autopsy revealed that 11-year-old James “Kerr” Ballard of rural Murrayville died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident. Scott County Sheriff Thomas Eddinger told WLDS News that Ballard was traveling home from a neighbor’s house when the accident occurred on his family’s property, causing the ATV to overturn and land on top of him. Ballard was wearing a helmet during the accident according to Eddinger. Ballard was first transported to Passavant Area Hospital before being transported to Springfield. Ballard was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m. at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Tuesday.

Winchester Grade School is currently offering support services to Winchester students currently grieving the loss of their classmate. Ballard was a 6th grader at the school. No appointment is needed for the services, according to Superintendent Kevin Blankenship.

A funeral service for Kerr will be held at 2PM Sunday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Winchester with internment to follow in Manchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6PM tomorrow at the church. Daws Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to a fund set up in Kerr’s name.