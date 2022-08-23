Sangamon County Business Owner Pleads Guilty To Brandishing Gun At State Senator in 2021 Incident

A New Berlin man who admitted to pointing a handgun at an Illinois State Senator as the two were driving separate vehicles in Springfield in March 2021 was sentenced to 9 months of probation last Wednesday.

The Illinois Times reports that 55 year old Michael L. Hoyle pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in front of Sangamon County Judge Ryan Cadigan last week. tate’s Attorney Dan Wright agreed to drop a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon as part of the plea.

Cadagin sentenced Hoyle to complete 60 hours of community service, 9 months probation, fines, fees, court costs, and ordered not to possess a firearm while on probation.

Hoyle was arrested by Springfield Police after Hoyle got into a confrontation with State Senator Elgie Sims while the two vehicles were traveling westbound on Lawrence Avenue in Springfield on the evening of March 15, 2021. Sims told the State Journal Register after the incident that he feared for his life after Hoyle harassed him and pulled alongside his SUV and brandished a .40 caliber handgun.

Hoyle through his attorney Scott Sabin declined to comment about his motive for the incident and wanted to conclude the case to not adversely affect his business at the conclusion of his sentencing last week, according to the Illinois Times.

Hoyle is the owner Kwik-Wall Company in Springfield which supplies moveable walls and partitions throughout the country.