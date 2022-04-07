Sangamon County Cancels Poultry Show After Ag. Dept. Files Emergency Rules on Bird Flu Outbreak

A recent announcement by the Illinois Department of Agriculture is already having an effect on spring and summer events in the area.

The Sangamon County Fair Board announced today the cancellation of the 2022 Poultry Show that was scheduled to be held in June.

On Tuesday the Department of Ag filed emergency rules prohibiting the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets, and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

IDOA’s emergency rules took effect immediately and according to the announcement, may be effective for up to 150 days. However, officials say, after 45 days the Department will reevaluate based on the avian flu status at the time, and may repeal the emergency rules.

If the situation requires further cancellation, the Department will continue to evaluate in 45-day increments for up to 150 days. The Sangamon County Fair Board said today that it is with much reservation as they love to see young people show and exhibit their projects.

However, with the current spread of avian influenza (bird flu) the Board wants to keep animal health as the number one priority. Anyone with questions about the Sangamon County Fair’s decision is instructed to contact the livestock committee.

Dr. Kenneth W. Koelkebeck, Professor of Animal Sciences and Extension Specialist in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign says “HPAI, has been detected in commercial and small flock poultry and gamebird operations in about one-half of the states in the U.S.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.