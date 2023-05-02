Sangamon County Coroner Announces Results of Two Ongoing Death Investigations From Over the Weekend

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the results of two death investigations from this past weekend that occurred on Springfield’s west end.

Allmon has identified 57-year old Brian Eck of Springfield as the decedent in a car vs. pedestrian crash that occurred at the intersection of Washington Street and Veterans Parkway this past Friday night. Eck was transported from the scene by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 9:26PM shortly after arrival. Allmon said in a press release that Eck died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the collision. The crash remains under further investigation.

Allmon also announced that 64-year old Donna Romine of Springfield died as a result of single gunshot wound sustained in her home in the 3100 block of West Aire Drive in Springfield. Romine was pronounced deceased in her home on Thursday morning after a welfare check call was placed to the Springfield Police Department. Officers found Romine unresponsive in her home at approximately 11AM Thursday after forcing entry inside the residence. Romine’s death has been classified a homicide. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has announced that Donna’s son, 34-year old Richard D. Romine was arrested today at 1:13PM. Romine was located on Thursday shortly after Donna Romine’s body was discovered, but due to a medical event, was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, where he was kept under guard until his arrest.

Photo provided by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office

Romine is said to have also resided at the same residence as his mother. Romine has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and one count of Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding. Romine’s bond has been set at $2 million, and he remains lodged at the Sangamon County Jail.