Sangamon County Coroner’s Office Earns National Accreditation for Excellence in Service

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has earned national accreditation from the International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiners (IACME), a distinction that recognizes the office for achieving the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and service to the public.

The accreditation follows a comprehensive review process, during which the Coroner’s Office was evaluated against 285 internationally recognized standards. To qualify, agencies must demonstrate 100% compliance with all mandatory standards and maintain a minimum overall compliance rate of at least 90%.

“This accreditation is more than just a certificate. It recognizes the work we do every day and the standards we hold ourselves to,” said Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. “From the moment a call comes in to the time we complete our reports, our office approaches every case with professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail. I’m incredibly proud of my staff and the work they do to serve families in some of their most difficult moments. This recognition belongs to them.”

The accreditation review examined a broad range of practices, including administrative operations, investigative protocols, forensic standards, and facility management. The IACME’s process is voluntary, and only a select number of coroner and medical examiner offices nationwide have achieved this honor. Sangamon County is the fourth Coroner’s Office in Illinois to receive IACME accreditation, and the first in downstate Illinois.

The recent opening of the new regional morgue supports the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office in meeting IACME’s rigorous standards. By bringing autopsy, storage, investigation, and administrative functions together in one modern facility, the office can work more efficiently and coordinate more effectively. This setup helps ensure the highest quality of service for residents of Sangamon County and surrounding communities including Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties among others.

The IACME commended the office for its transparency and willingness to undergo external evaluation, noting that accreditation signals a strong commitment to best practices and ethical service.