Sangamon County data center lawsuit dismissed

By Benjamin Cox on November 11, 2026 at 9:41am

A Sangamon County judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a proposed data center near the Morgan County line.

The Illinois Times reports Circuit Judge Adam Giganti dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice Friday, November 6th, brought by residents living near the proposed CyrusOne data center in Talkington Township, less than 10 miles from Waverly.

The residents filed suit in July, alleging procedural violations and environmental concerns surrounding the county’s approval of the project.

The Illinois Times reports Giganti ruled that county officials had conducted an open process in approving the conditional use permit.

The Sangamon County Board approved the permit in April by a 17-to-10 vote, allowing for the proposed development on approximately 280 acres of farmland.

The ruling leaves the county’s conditional use approval in place, removing a legal obstacle for the proposed development.