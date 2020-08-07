Sangamon County Fair Fall Festival Cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to sideline social events, that now includes rescheduled events.

The Sangamon County Fair Board of Directors announced this morning the Fall Festival planned for October has been canceled due to “the ever changing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the announcement this morning, fair officials say The Sangamon County Fair Board of Directors attempted to salvage the 2020 fair by hosting a Fall Festival in October when it became apparent that the annual Sangamon County Fair was not going to be possible in June.

The event would have been a shortened version of the fair without concerts, but would have included events such as a demolition derby, carnival, local band performances, a talent show, an acrobatic dog show, and general fair entries.

Fair Board President Nathan Smith says, “Back in May our hope was that by October it would be safe to have an event with large numbers of people gathered, but the increases in COVID-19 cases locally and statewide, and the restrictions in place at this time, make it impossible to host a fall festival.”

Fair officials say plans are underway for the 2021 Sangamon County Fair, which is set to run June 16th through the 20th next year.

For more information on the Sangamon County Fair, visit www.sangcofair.com