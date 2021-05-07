Sangamon County Fair Moving Forward in 2021

By Benjamin Cox on May 7, 2021 at 3:51pm

The Sangamon County Fair is back this year with health protocols in place.

The Sangamon County Fair Board announced via press release today that the dates for the fair have been set for June 16th-20th. The fair will be using current COVID-19 protocols which include extensive sanitizing and enhanced cleaning protocols as well as social distancing recommendations per the current Sangamon County Health Department and Restore Illinois guidelines.

Multi-platinum rap star Nelly will headline the grandstand on Thursday, June 17th. Blanco Brown and special guest DJ DH3 will open the show.

Country star Riley Greene will perform Friday, June 18th with up an coming Nashville singer-songwriter Troy Cartwright and St. Louis-based band Borderline as the opening acts.

The Sangamon County Fair Queen Pageant will be held Wednesday, June 16th in the open pavilion. Weekend grandstand entertainment includes a Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday and the Demolition Derby on Sunday. A petting zoo, circus act, and dog show are also planned on the grounds as well as several local bands slated to perform.

For more information about the fair including COVID response plan, being an exhibitor, or to purchase tickets to any of the grandstand events go to www.sangcofair.com. Tickets purchased online by June 1st will be sent by mail.

Grandstand admission does not include fair gate admission or carnival rides and will need to be purchased separately.