Sangamon County Fair Sees Successful Return After Year Off

The Sangamon County Fair had a successful return this year.

WMAY in Springfield reports that more than 23,000 people attended across the five days of the fair this year, which is a 45% increase in attendance from its 2019 numbers.

Attendance was said to be the highest last Thursday when hip-hop star Nelly performed at the Grandstand.

This year’s fair offered free admission to anyone showing proof of their COVID-19 vaccination. Fair officials say almost 9,300 people took advantage of the offer, or roughly 39% of the fair’s attendance.

WMAY says the Sangamon County Board authorized up to $250,000 to underwrite the free admission and to support the fair with signage and advertising.