Sangamon County Free COVID Testing Site to Move

COVID-19 testing will become a bit harder to attain come Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday, the state run free mobile testing facility located at the Sangamon County Health Department in Springfield will close at the end of the day Sunday, and move the Montgomery County Public Health Department in Hillsboro

Free mobile testing in Morgan County has not been offered since county health officials closed the drive through site more than two weeks ago.

Morgan County Health Department Administrator, Dale Bainter says new funding has become available through both IDPH and federal pass through monies, and his department is working with Passavant Area Hospital to set up temporary testing at Passavant, and a more long term testing site in the near future.

Health officials say if you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and call your primary healthcare provider for instructions and information on testing.

More information on state run free mobile testing sites can be found at coronavirus.illinois.gov/testing