Sangamon County Judge Named to Central IL Federal Bench

The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Sangamon County judge to the federal bench. Associate Judge Colleen Lawless will take the bench in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

Lawless will succeed Judge Sue E. Myerscough on the federal bench. Myerscough sent a letter to President Joe Biden on May 12, 2022 saying she would assume senior status upon confirmation of her successor. Myerscough has set on the federal bench since 2011. Lawless was chosen out of a pool of two other candidates.

Lawless has served as an associate judge as a part of the family division in the 7th judicial circuit in Sangamon County since 2019. Previously, she was a member of the law firm Londrigan, Potter & Randle P.C. in Springfield from 2009 until her ascension to the bench.