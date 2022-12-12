Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation.

According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.

A six-week criminal investigation ensued, which led to the apprehension in Callaway County, Missouri of 37-year-old Patrick Butler of Auburn. Butler is being held on a Pike County, Illinois arrest warrant for felony theft in Callaway County, Missouri. Butler is on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections from 2020 felony convictions in Christian County.

According to the press release, during Butler’s arrest in Callaway County, Missouri, Butler was found to be in possession of a stolen camper, stolen truck, burglary tools, and methamphetamine. Butler is also charged in Callaway County, Missouri for the aforesaid offenses.

The investigation was led by Pike County Chief Deputy Zack Orr whom Greenwood says put in multiple hours of reviewing surveillance videos, interviewing witnesses, executing search warrants, following leads, retrieving data, and following up with other law enforcement agencies. Greenwood says that Chief Deputy Orr not only solved the crime in Pike County, but numerous other crimes throughout Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

A full investigation into Butler’s activities remains active and ongoing.