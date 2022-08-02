Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday

A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County.

Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.

State Police reports say that for an unknown reason, the driver, later identified as 40 year old Daniel T. Reckmo of Springfield, abruptly applied the brakes, began to skid out of control, and laid the motorcycle on its side before the motorcycle came to final rest in the northbound lane.

Reckmo was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. According to family members, Reckmo was pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:52PM. The Illinois State Police have not confirmed nor denied Reckmo’s identity in the crash after inquiries.

No further official information has been made available. Reckmo’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses and help support his surviving children.