Sangamon County Man Sentenced to Decade in Prison For Series of Felonies in Morgan County

A Sangamon County man involved in multiple altercations at an ex-spouse’s residence in Jacksonville was sentenced to significant prison time in Morgan County Court yesterday afternoon.

38-year old Robert J. Doyle of Springfield pleaded guilty to one count of residential burglary and one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer on Tuesday in front of Associate Judge Jeffrey Tobin.

Doyle was accused of multiple felony cases dating back to December 4th. Doyle was arrested by Jacksonville Police on the evening of December 4th on charges of violating an order of protection, leaving the scene of an accident, and trespassing on state-supported land after being accused of being at a location in the 300 block of Anna Street from which he was prohibited. He also was accused of damaging a vehicle in the same block in the incident on the evening of December 3rd. The residence is owned by Doyle’s ex-spouse who had an order of protection placed against him.

Officers and the Jacksonville Fire Department were called back to the address on December 4th for a report of a small fire on the porch of the residence. Doyle was later apprehended at a location on East Morton Avenue in a traffic stop.

Jacksonville Police responded to the same residence on the evening of January 4th after Doyle was located inside the residence. Doyle was cited in the incident for residential burglary, criminal damage to property, and violating an order of protection after he was located inside of a protected residence, damaged property inside, and also removed property from the residence, without permission. He was also cited at that time for criminal trespass to state-supported property and criminal damage to state-supported property after he had previously been served with a Letter of No Trespass to all Morgan County Housing Authority Property.

Jacksonville Police had received a call from the resident of the address on the previous day saying they had received suspicious phone calls allegedly from Doyle.

Yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court, Doyle was sentenced to a total of 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 2 years of mandatory supervised released, ordered to pay a $500 county fine plus fees and court costs. Doyle was given credit for 168 days served in the Morgan County Jail.