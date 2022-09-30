Sangamon County Reactivates Rescue Squad

The Sangamon County Board OEM/9-1-1 Committee has reactivated the county’s rescue squad.

Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls.

According to a press release, following a thorough review of Squad Members’ training records, in July, the County was forced to temporarily suspend Rescue Squad operations until the required certification could be obtained.

The press release says that the County and Rescue Squad leadership worked diligently to offer multiple EMR training classes to members over the past eight weeks. Today, a majority of squad members are certified EMR or above, and additional training sessions are ongoing and scheduled in upcoming weeks for members who still need certification.