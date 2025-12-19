Sangamon County wants the Public’s Help in Gun Play

The Sangamon County sheriff’s office is reaching out to the area for help in locating an individual after a gun was fired nearby a Springfield last weekend.

The Sangamon county sheriff’s office says the incident occurred last Saturday about 5:45 at Quik N Ez Convenience Store at 1101 Stevenson Drive.

Deputies say a person made a purchase at the register, and then left the business walking toward the east side of the property. Surveillance video shows the suspect displaying a gun, and pointing it into the air. Deputies say he then walked through the rear parking lot, fired one round into the air, and put the gun into his pocket.

Reports indicate the person fled the area northbound toward Cottonwood Street.

The Sangamon County sheriff’s office has captured the picture of the suspect through the video. We have pictures on our news website.

Anyone who might have information about this incident, or recognizes the suspect is urged to call the sheriff’s office, and call Crimestoppers in Sangamon County at 217-788-8427.