Sangamon County Woman Cited After East Morton Crash on Friday

A Sangamon County woman was issued multiple citations after a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a black Pontiac G6 driven by 24-year old Samantha N. Holmes of Springfield was attempting to leave the parking lot of JB Hawks, located at 205 East Morton Avenue, at approximately 2:45PM Friday.

Holmes’ vehicle pulled onto East Morton into the path of an oncoming eastbound pick-up truck driven by 53-year old Stephanie L. Do of Springfield. Do’s truck struck the driver’s side front of the G6.

No injuries were reported. Holmes’ vehicle was towed from the scene. Holmes was cited for driving with a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to yield from a private drive, and operating a vehicle with an expired registration. Holmes was then released upon her own recognizance.