Sangamon Deputies Find a Deceased Woman in a Vehicle in a Creek Near Loami

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found in a SUV in a creek near Loami today.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash near Waverly Road and Maxwell Hall Road near Loami at 6:23AM Sunday.

Officials said deputies got to the scene and found a 2017 Chevrolet SUV in a creek. According to Newschannel 20, a 21-year-old woman that died was found in the SUV without a seat belt.

Illinois State Police told WICS Newschannel 20 that the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office had been contacted and would be investigating the incident.

UPDATE 7:45PM: Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that the 21-year-old woman found deceased is a resident of Waverly. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Allmon also confirms that the woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

This story will be updated when further details are made available.